Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Announces Retirement of Founder and CEO Dan Blondal, President & Chief Strategy Officer Alex Holmes Appointed to CEO Role

Highlights

Dan Blondal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, to retire as of June 12, 2026, and will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity

Alex Holmes, President and Chief Strategy Officer, now appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 12, 2026

Planned senior leadership succession reflects the Company's transition into its next phase of growth and commercialization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Nano One Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTCQB:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, today announced that Dan Blondal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will retire from his executive management and Board Director role effective June 12, 2026. Alex Holmes, currently President and Chief Strategy Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on the same date and join as a Director on the Board. Mr. Blondal will continue to support the Company in an advisory capacity following his retirement.

The transition reflects a planned succession process developed in concert with the Board of Directors and supports continuity as Nano One advances toward commercialization of its cathode active materials technology.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Dan for his vision, leadership and dedication in founding and building Nano One into the company it is today," said Anthony Tse, Chair of Nano One. "Dan's technical insight and persistence have shaped Nano One's technology platform, partnerships and strategic direction over more than a decade. The Board is grateful for his contributions and pleased that he will remain involved in an advisory capacity. We are equally pleased with Alex Holmes moving from President to Chief Executive Officer. Alex has demonstrated the strategic, operational and capital markets leadership needed to guide the Company through its next phase of growth and commercialization. The Board remains focused on supporting management in meeting its objectives and creating value for shareholders."

"It has been the honour of my career to lead Nano One from its earliest days through to where the Company stands today," said Dan Blondal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nano One. "I am proud of what this team has built-every person, past and present, who has contributed to advancing our technology offering, our shareholder base, our partnerships and our path toward commercialization. I have worked closely with Alex and the rest of the leadership team and have full confidence in their ability to carry Nano One into its next stage of development and their commitment to creating long-term shareholder value. The Company is in capable hands, and I look forward to supporting Alex and the team in an advisory capacity as they continue this important work."

"Dan's vision and conviction are the reason Nano One exists. I appreciate his mentorship and how he helped shape my thinking about the business and this industry," said Alex Holmes, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Nano One. "I am honoured to take on this role and to build on the foundation Dan and the team have established. Our focus remains on disciplined execution-advancing our technology, our customer engagements and our path to commercialization-alongside the talented team Dan has assembled and continues to support. Our commitment to valued shareholders who have been with us-for a decade or a few months-is to drive opportunity and meet our collective desire for success."

About the Transition

Mr. Blondal founded Nano One in 2011 and has served as Chief Executive Officer since the Company's inception, leading the development of its global portfolio of more than 50 patented cathode active materials process technologies, guiding the Company through its public listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2015 and graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2021, and establishing the early relationships with Canadian and provincial government partners that have continued to deepen and expand. His leadership built the credibility and relationships-across the global battery supply chain, with government partners and within capital markets-that opened doors for the Company and laid the foundation for its current commercialization phase.

Mr. Holmes was appointed President and Chief Strategy Officer in February 2026, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer since 2021. He draws on nearly 25 years of experience in capital markets and corporate leadership, including approximately ten years in investment banking and senior executive roles at several public companies focused on critical minerals and technology. Further background on Mr. Holmes is available in the Company's February 17, 2026 news release at nanoone.ca/news.

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About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a process technology company changing how cathode active materials (CAMs) are produced for lithium-ion batteries. Nano One's platform is built on a portfolio of patented processes, decades of manufacturing know-how and modular plant designs that enable scalable, cost-competitive and easier-to-permit CAM production with resilient supply chains. The technology eliminates wastewater and by-products while enabling regionally sourced raw materials and reducing exposure to foreign supply chain volatility. Modular plants are designed with fewer steps to reduce capex, energy and environmental intensity and to accelerate deployment, manufacturing and licensing. Product development and process optimization are based at Nano One's Innovation Centre in Burnaby, British Columbia while piloting, demonstration and commercial production are based in Candiac, Québec, supported by a team with more than 15 years of commercial cathode manufacturing experience supplying global cell manufacturers. Strategic collaborations with global partners including Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto and Worley support Nano One's Design-One-Build-Many growth strategy. Nano One has received funding support from the Governments of Canada, the United States, Québec and British Columbia. For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca.

Company Contact:

ir@nanoone.ca

+1 (604) 520-9421

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "continues," "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "supports," "advances," and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned leadership transition, the anticipated advisory role of Mr. Blondal, the Company's commercialization plans, growth strategy, customer engagements, technology development, manufacturing scale-up, operational execution, strategic collaborations, modular plant deployment, supply chain resilience, and the expected benefits and performance of Nano One's process technologies and business strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to market conditions, economic factors, financing requirements, commercialization timelines, technology performance, intellectual property protection, supply chain disruptions, regulatory approvals, customer adoption, strategic partnerships, competition, operational execution, and other risk factors described in the Company's public disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Nano One undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Nano One Materials Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nano-one-announces-retirement-of-founder-and-ceo-dan-blondal-president-and-chief-1172078