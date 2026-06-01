ODIOT SA: Odiot SA announces its exclusive partnership with the Stéphanie Coutas Agency

Odiot SA announces its exclusive partnership

with the Stéphanie Coutas Agency

Paris, June 1 - 9:00 a.m

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) announces the signing of a commercial partnership with the Stéphanie Coutas Agency, internationally acclaimed interior architect and decorator.

Under the terms of this agreement, Odiot, Biennais and Tétard Frères creations - sterling silver, vermeil and precious metal pieces - will be presented exclusively at the Stéphanie Coutas Gallery, located in the Golden Triangle at 10 avenue Matignon, in Paris' 8th arrondissement. The gallery will serve as ODIOT's sole point of sale in Paris for the duration of the contract.

This partnership provides a showcase for ODIOT's pieces within a prestigious setting at the intersection of residential design and the decorative arts. It marks a significant milestone in the company's sales development strategy. ODIOT intends to pursue a highly selective approach to distribution, working with partners who share its standards of aesthetic refinement, craftsmanship and artisanal excellence.

The choice of Stéphanie Coutas Agency reflects a natural alignment of values: celebrated for its ultra-high-end projects and its elegant fusion of French romanticism with clean, contemporary lines, the studio embodies a vision that closely mirrors that of ODIOT.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and CEO of ODIOT, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Studio Stéphanie Coutas. As the head of one of France's oldest luxury houses, my goal is to bring the brand into the modern era - and Stéphanie Coutas's design vision and creations are the perfect expression of that ambition."

Stéphanie Coutas, founder of the eponymous agency, said: "I am thrilled to be collaborating with ODIOT, an iconic house of French heritage and savoir-faire. Through this partnership, we share a common purpose: to champion the métiers of excellence and to keep the French art de vivre alive in a vision that is both contemporary and timeless."

About Agence Stéphanie Coutas

Stéphanie Coutas is a Parisian interior architect celebrated for her singular style, blending French refinement and multicultural influences with effortless elegance. Founded in 2005, her studio embodies the timeless allure of the French art de vivre, creating bespoke interiors for private residences, hotels and yachts around the world. Each project reflects meticulous attention to detail, bringing together bold contemporary lines, neoclassical references, precious materials and exceptional craftsmanship. Stéphanie Coutas also designs collections of furniture, lighting and decorative objects. A regular fixture on the prestigious AD100 list, she is widely regarded as one of the defining international references in contemporary interior design and architecture.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères, Biennais and Rouge Pullon, further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98449-20260601_pr-odiotsa-scoutas-en.pdf