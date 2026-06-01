Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
01.06.2026 09:33 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
01-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
01/06/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Toyota Finance Australia Limited 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 01/06/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
EUR100,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3391754549   --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 31/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 each in excess thereof up  debt-like     XS2067310362   --  
to and including GBP 1,999)                              securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg   Securitised 
S.C.A. CGMFL173852 due 01/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    derivatives    XS3159257388   --  
GBP1.00 each) 
 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg   Securitised 
S.C.A. CGMFL173869 due 01/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    derivatives    XS3159269128   --  
GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3484 due 30/05/ Securitised    XS3287751740   --  
2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3488 due 01/06/ Securitised    XS3287753365   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3489 due 01/06/ Securitised    XS3287753282   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3490 due 01/06/ Securitised    XS3287752714   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3491 due 01/06/ Securitised    XS3287752987   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3493 due 01/06/ Securitised    XS3287752631   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3492 due 01/06/ Securitised    XS3287753019   --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 30/05/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1000.00   Securitised    XS3368677038   --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 30/05/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1000.00   Securitised    XS3368677384   --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 30/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1000.00   Securitised    XS3368677111   --  
each)                                         derivatives 

Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 
 
3.331% Covered Bonds due 01/06/2033; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of  Debt and 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    debt-like     XS3386669694   --  
including EUR199,000)                                 securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 429180 
EQS News ID:  2336180 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2336180&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.