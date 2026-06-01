Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 01-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Toyota Finance Australia Limited Floating Rate Notes due 01/06/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each) debt-like XS3391754549 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 31/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 each in excess thereof up debt-like XS2067310362 -- to and including GBP 1,999) securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL173852 due 01/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS3159257388 -- GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL173869 due 01/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS3159269128 -- GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3484 due 30/05/ Securitised XS3287751740 -- 2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3488 due 01/06/ Securitised XS3287753365 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3489 due 01/06/ Securitised XS3287753282 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3490 due 01/06/ Securitised XS3287752714 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3491 due 01/06/ Securitised XS3287752987 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3493 due 01/06/ Securitised XS3287752631 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3492 due 01/06/ Securitised XS3287753019 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 30/05/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1000.00 Securitised XS3368677038 -- each) derivatives Securities due 30/05/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1000.00 Securitised XS3368677384 -- each) derivatives Securities due 30/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1000.00 Securitised XS3368677111 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 3.331% Covered Bonds due 01/06/2033; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3386669694 -- including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 429180 EQS News ID: 2336180 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)