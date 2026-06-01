Two European AI companies are taking sharply different approaches to automating utility-scale solar operations, diverging on where the boundary between human decision-making and machine execution should sit. As solar portfolios grow through acquisition, the manual inspection, reporting, and fault-response model that worked at 200 MW becomes increasingly difficult to sustain at scale. That pressure is now producing two distinct models - stopping at the analytical layer in one case and extending into field operations in the other. Two models Invertix, a Munich-based startup that closed a pre-seed ...

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