DJ Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Aggregate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 48.8156 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17739 CODE: EAHG LN ISIN: LU2368674045 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2368674045 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG LN Sequence No.: 429186 EQS News ID: 2336372 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 01, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)