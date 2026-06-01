DJ Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc (DIGE LN) Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.6003 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5325694 CODE: DIGE LN ISIN: LU2023678878 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023678878 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DIGE LN Sequence No.: 429197 EQS News ID: 2336398 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)