DJ Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc (EPRA LN) Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.5553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5136649 CODE: EPRA LN ISIN: LU1437018838 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN Sequence No.: 429207 EQS News ID: 2336418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)