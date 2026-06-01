DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 82.2785 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25778257 CODE: MSRG LN ISIN: LU1861138961 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRG LN Sequence No.: 429214 EQS News ID: 2336432 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 01, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)