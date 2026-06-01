DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MEUH LN) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.1851 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5525204 CODE: MEUH LN ISIN: LU2873560564 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2873560564 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUH LN Sequence No.: 429228 EQS News ID: 2336460 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)