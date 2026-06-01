DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU LN) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.6964 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 642248 CODE: ESDU LN ISIN: LU2059756598 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU LN Sequence No.: 429227 EQS News ID: 2336458 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 01, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)