DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist (AEMD LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 75.5175 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14862658 CODE: AEMD LN ISIN: LU1737652583 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD LN Sequence No.: 429249 EQS News ID: 2336502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)