DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6602.1087 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15827768 CODE: PRAJ LN ISIN: LU2089238385 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ LN Sequence No.: 429265 EQS News ID: 2336534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2336534&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)