DJ Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist (MSCU LN) Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI USA UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.7306 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21260693 CODE: MSCU LN ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000IEGVMH6 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCU LN Sequence No.: 429195 EQS News ID: 2336394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)