KBRA releases research examining how European fibre assets may fit within an ABS framework. The US fibre ABS market provides the clearest securitisation reference point, while European fibre financings offer useful context on operating performance and contractual revenue models. As of May 2026, KBRA had rated approximately $29.9 billion of US fibre ABS and rated or assessed EUR23.9 billion equivalent of global fibre infrastructure and project finance debt, including EUR21 billion equivalent of European transactions. The report focuses on key considerations including the source of cash flow, evidence of post-construction performance, transaction structure, and local market and regulatory factors.

Key Takeaways

European fibre ABS is most likely to emerge as a refinancing tool for operating assets that have moved beyond the build-out phase and are generating recurring cash flows.

The US fibre ABS market provides a useful precedent, although European execution will depend on the specific asset, contractual arrangements, cash flow characteristics, regulatory environment, and legal framework of each platform.

The source of securitised cash flow will be a key differentiator, particularly where revenues are derived from wholesale or enterprise contracts rather than direct consumer payments.

Operating performance characteristics vary by revenue model. Residential fibre platforms typically benefit from granular, subscriber-based cash flows, while wholesale and enterprise platforms may rely more heavily on longer-term contractual revenues.

Initial European fibre ABS issuance is likely to be selective and market-specific, with transaction structure, operational continuity, competitive dynamics, regulation, and legal enforceability influencing execution.

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About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

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