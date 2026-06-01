Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection (Teledyne GFD), part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), is responding to updated International Maritime Organization (IMO) recommendations for entering enclosed spaces aboard ships with gas detection solutions that help operators strengthen atmospheric monitoring and address evolving safety expectations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601441845/en/

Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection's Maritime Safety Monitoring

IMO Resolution MSC.581(110) broadens recommended gas testing protocols to include carbon dioxide alongside other key atmospheric hazards. Growing demand for these solutions has contributed to multiple related awards year-to-date, reflecting increased focus across the maritime sector on safety readiness and compliance.

"The IMO's revised recommendations represent an important advancement for maritime safety," said Thibault Fourlegnie, Vice President and General Manager, Teledyne GFD. "We provide practical gas detection solutions that help customers improve enclosed-space safety and meet evolving compliance expectations."

Manufactured at Teledyne GFD's facility in Renfrew, Scotland, the company's gas detection solutions draw upon more than 75 years of engineering and manufacturing expertise in industrial safety technologies. Investment at the plant is ongoing in line with growing global demand.

About Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection

Teledyne GFD equips ship operators, partners, and stakeholders with technologies that help protect personnel, strengthen compliance, and promote safer working practices across the industry. With marine-approved gas detection solutions manufactured in Renfrew, Scotland, the company helps customers address evolving enclosed-space safety expectations. For more information, visit Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection.

About Teledyne

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at teledyne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601441845/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nathalie Dewisme

Senior Global Marketing Communication Manager

Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection

nathalie.dewisme@teledyne.com