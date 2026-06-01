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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 09:54 Uhr
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MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Total Voting Rights

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

01 June 2026

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 May 2026, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 16,971,542. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 16,971,542.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.