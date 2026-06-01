Design-driven accessories brand aulumu today announced the G05 Pro Multi-Function Mag Kickstand, a compact magnetic phone stand that combines precision mechanics, everyday utility tools and modular functionality in a pocket-sized form factor. The product follows the Red Dot Award-winning G05 and extends aulumu's approach to urbantech accessories for modern mobile users.

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AULUMU's Red Dot-winning lineup

Designed as both a phone stand and an everyday carry accessory, the G05 Pro brings together magnetic support, mechanical interaction and integrated tools in a lightweight aluminum body. Its high-strength magnetic attachment system uses a precision Halbach array to deliver up to 25N of magnetic force and support magnetic load capacity of up to 2.5kg. Together with a reinforced frame and adjustable support geometry, the stand supports stable viewing for desk use, video calls, mobile gaming and content creation.

The G05 Pro also features a click-based mechanical rotation system designed to provide precise adjustment and tactile feedback. Its viewing angle can be adjusted from 0 to 80 degrees, while an embedded angle measurement scale enables quick reference for creators, designers, DIY users and technical workflows.

A key feature of the G05 Pro is its hidden utility system. Integrated into the compact body are five practical tools: a flathead screwdriver, SIM ejector pin, steel file, micro saw blade and utility knife. The product is constructed from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and weighs 38 grams, balancing portability with structural durability.

"The modern EDC ecosystem is becoming increasingly fragmented, with users carrying stands, tools, grips and accessories separately," said the aulumu product team. "With G05 Pro, we aimed to combine multiple everyday functions into one compact object without compromising interaction quality or portability."

The aulumu G05 Pro Multi-Function Mag Kickstand is compatible with MagSafe devices and includes a magnetic ring for non-MagSafe devices. It is available now via the official aulumu website for $35.98.

About aulumu

Founded in 2022, aulumu creates high-performance gear that combines functionality with a bold futuristic aesthetic. Inspired by the ancient Greek word "automatos" and influenced by cyberpunk visual culture, aulumu develops urbantech accessories for users who value efficiency, mobility and individuality. The brand has received international design recognition, including the Red Dot Design Award, and serves users in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

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Contacts:

The aulumu Marketing Team

market@aulumu.com