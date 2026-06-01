Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
01 June 2026
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
Voting Rights and Capital
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:
As at 31 May 2026, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 2.5p, with each ordinary share holding one polling right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 601,665,200. The Company has 238,019,128 ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 363,646,072.
The above figure (363,646,072) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
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Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913