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ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 10:02 Uhr
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AccessPay Appoints Johan Jardevall as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

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MANCHESTER, GB / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / AccessPay, the leading bank integration provider, today announced the appointment of Johan Jardevall as Chief Executive Officer. Johan succeeds Anish Kapoor, who will become Chairman. Anish is stepping down after more than a decade leading the company through a significant period of growth, technology transformation, and platform development.

Johan brings more than 25 years of experience leading and scaling enterprise software and SaaS businesses across Europe and the UK. He has held several senior executive and CEO positions within high-growth technology companies, with expertise spanning operational leadership, customer delivery, strategic growth, and product commercialisation. Most recently, Johan served as CEO of Person Centred Software, where he led the company through a significant phase of operational and commercial growth.

The leadership transition follows AccessPay's recent strategic majority investment from Accel-KKR and marks the next phase in the company's evolution. Anish will work closely with Johan, management team, and the board on M&A, product strategy, and key partnerships and will remain a major shareholder and board member.

Since becoming CEO in 2014, Anish has overseen the transformation of AccessPay from an early-stage business into a recognised fintech infrastructure provider supporting organisations across more than 100 countries. During his tenure, the company strengthened its market position, built a market-leading bank integration platform, and established itself as a trusted partner to finance and treasury teams navigating increasing payment complexity, regulatory change, and ISO 20022 transformation. Under Anish's leadership, AccessPay also developed a strong reputation for customer retention, long-term client relationships, and an employee culture centred around internal development and progression.

AccessPay will continue investing heavily in product innovation, customer service, bank connectivity, fraud and error prevention capabilities, and ISO 20022 transformation support.

Anish Kapoor comments: "This transition has been carefully considered and planned around the next phase of AccessPay's growth journey. We have built a strong business and product offering alongside an exceptional leadership team and a culture I'm incredibly proud of. Following Accel-KKR's recent investment, now is the right time to bring in a leader with deep experience in scaling software businesses to lead the company's next phase of maturity and operational growth."

"AccessPay has always been focused on helping organisations modernise finance and treasury operations. That mission remains unchanged. I firmly believe Johan is the right person to lead the business into its next chapter. He truly cares about people, operates with integrity and I am excited to continue supporting the company through its next phase of growth."

Johan Jardevall comments: "AccessPay has built a highly compelling proposition. By helping CFOs automate and secure the movement of money across their organisations, it enables finance and treasury teams to operate more efficiently, scale with confidence, and take on a more strategic, forward-looking role within the business. This is especially valuable in the context of a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, where costs are under pressure, and cyber threats are rife."

"What attracted me to AccessPay was not only the strength of the platform and technology, but also the quality of the people, the culture of the business, and the opportunity ahead. My focus will be on leveraging my experience to build on what is already working well, helping the business scale effectively while maintaining the strong customer-centric approach that has made AccessPay successful. Over the first year, my priority will be sharpening AccessPay's strategy for profitable growth and ensuring the business is well positioned to scale its corporate-to-bank connectivity platform, whilst continuing to invest in customers and product innovation in the areas where market demand is strongest."

Phil Cunningham, Managing Director at Accel-KKR, comments, "Anish has played a transformative role in shaping AccessPay into the business it is today. Under his leadership, the company established itself as a leading fintech business in the UK, built a strong product, demonstrated clear market demand, and created solid foundations for long-term success."

"As AccessPay enters its next phase of growth, the focus will be increasingly on operational excellence, commercial execution, and delivering growth at pace. Johan brings operational leadership experience and growth expertise to lead the company through the next stage of development."

About AccessPay

AccessPay is a leading provider of bank integration solutions, pioneering finance transformation for the Office of the CFO. AccessPay helps finance and treasury teams modernise their operations through secure, cloud-based bank connectivity.

Our platform connects back-office systems to banks, enabling the automated flow and transformation of payment, bank statement and other financial data.

Thousands of businesses around the world partner with AccessPay to automate supplier and client payments, Direct Debit collections, and bank statement retrieval - improving efficiency, reducing fraud risk, and gaining real-time cash visibility.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Manchester, UK, AccessPay is trusted by global enterprises to automate finance and treasury operations and build a future-ready Office of the CFO.

  • Website: www.accesspay.com

  • Follow us on LinkedIn:?AccessPay

Press contacts:?
Chanda Shingadia, The Comms Crowd??
Email: chanda@commscrowd.com
Phone: +44 (0)7951 163 615??

SOURCE: AccessPay



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/accesspay-appoints-johan-jardevall-as-ceo-to-lead-next-phase-of-grow-1171502

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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