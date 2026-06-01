Bioz, Inc.: GERSTEL Strengthens Global Scientific Engagement with Bioz to Unlock Publication-Driven Insights Across Its Product Portfolio

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the platform converting publications into product credibility, announced its collaboration with GERSTEL , is a member of the Velaris family, which includes more than seven brands and is home to some of the world's leading laboratory automation companies, supported by the global investment firm Battery Ventures. GERSTEL is enhancing how researchers discover and engage with publication-backed validation through the implementation of Bioz Badges across its website.

With a long history of innovation, GERSTEL has accumulated a substantial volume of peer-reviewed references supporting its technologies. However, managing, organizing, and presenting this data at scale, especially across product generations and global markets, can be a complex and resource-intensive task.

By integrating Bioz Badges, GERSTEL is now able to automatically surface and structure this extensive body of literature. Researchers can seamlessly explore validated use cases, including both legacy and newly published references, directly within the product experience. The ability to group related products and display a comprehensive view of supporting data ensures that users can easily understand the full scope of each technology's impact.

"We are very pleased with the Bioz integration and how it enhances our digital presence," said Brenda Isenbügel , Marketing Manager at GERSTEL. "The ability to group products and present both legacy and new references together has been particularly valuable in showcasing the depth of our scientific validation."

The platform's automation capabilities have been especially impactful for GERSTEL, given the scale of its publication data. By continuously updating and organizing citation content, Bioz enables the company to maintain accurate, up-to-date validation without the need for manual tracking.

"Bioz has made it much easier for us to manage and utilize our publication data," added Yunyun Nie , China Marketing Manager at Velaris. "The integration across multiple languages, including Chinese, English, and German, allows us to deliver a consistent and accessible experience to researchers worldwide."

Internally, GERSTEL teams are also leveraging Bioz data beyond the website experience. The ability to export structured citation data provides valuable insights for analytics, marketing strategy, and customer engagement initiatives. This has enabled teams to better understand how their products are being used in research and to identify emerging application areas.

The integration has been successfully deployed across GERSTEL's regional websites, supporting a unified global brand presence while delivering consistent, publication-backed validation across markets. This is especially impactful in regions like China, where customers place a particularly high value on scientific papers and where an increasing number of high-quality publications are now coming from Chinese researchers. By making this evidence easily accessible worldwide, GERSTEL continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for researchers across the global scientific community.

"Our customers are actively engaging with the Bioz data, and it has become an important part of how we communicate product value," said Isenbügel. "It strengthens both our external messaging and internal understanding of our impact."

"GERSTEL has built an impressive scientific legacy supported by a wealth of publication data," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "They are transforming this data into a dynamic, globally accessible resource that supports both researcher decision-making and strategic growth."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About GERSTEL

GERSTEL is a global leader in automated sample preparation and analytical instrumentation, providing innovative solutions for chromatography and mass spectrometry workflows. Serving academic, industrial, and regulatory laboratories worldwide, GERSTEL enables precise, efficient, and reproducible analysis across a wide range of applications. With a strong international presence, the company supports customers through regional operations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

GERSTEL

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/gerstel-strengthens-global-scientific-engagement-with-bioz-to-unlock-1172028