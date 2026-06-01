Polysilicon production in Australia could be both feasible and globally competitive, provided manufacturing plants operate at an annual capacity of at least 50,000 metric tons (MT) and benefit from pricing conditions that support long-term industry growth. The conclusion comes from a new report by researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) on behalf of the Austrialian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). "Outside China, polysilicon can reach prices of up to $24/kg in premium segments," lead author Michelle Vaqueiro Contreras told pv magazine. "In this context, Australia is likely to compete ...

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