CDE unifies project data, workflows, BIM models, and asset information in one trusted environment-creating the foundation for AI agents to amplify the reach of construction teams

Procore is the solution to fragmented data, helping ensure information integrity from approved design to handover

Connects the full project lifecycle in one trusted environment with a single source of truth across BIM, Documents, Quality, and Assets

Transforms BIM into a live execution workspace via BIM Model Manager, streaming models of any size directly to mobile devices to connect real-time project data with 3D coordination

Leverages Procore AI with embedded Datagrid capabilities to turn project data into an actionable foundation, powering agentic AI coworkers that can help automate construction workflows and execute work directly within the platform

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), the leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the launch of its connected Common Data Environment (CDE)-a purpose-built CDE from the ground up on a single platform to unify and verify project data from approved design to handover, capturing evidence in the flow of work to help keep the digital record aligned with site reality. This trusted data foundation allows agentic AI to act across the full construction lifecycle.

In an industry where fragmented information continues to slow decision-making and contribute to costly delays, connected data is increasingly defining top-performing organizations. New research from Dodge Construction Network* found firms with optimized data practices achieve up to 23% higher productivity, manage 27.8% greater construction volume using the same resources, and reduce project delays by more than six days. Those firms also report up to 40% stronger overall performance, highlighting why a trusted data foundation is becoming essential for AI adoption, operational efficiency, and ultimately, better project execution.

Procore's connected CDE directly addresses this challenge-transforming document storage into an active governance environment that connects the approved design to site execution across the full project lifecycle-all powered by AI. For European teams operating under ISO 19650 and the Building Safety Act, this connected record helps provide the defensible audit trail required to meet compliance obligations at every stage.

"While construction has made significant progress in digitizing workflows, many organizations still operate across disconnected systems and siloed project data," said Lee Miles, General Manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Procore. "The challenge is no longer simply moving from paper to digital, but ensuring information flows consistently across teams, processes and the full project lifecycle. As regulatory expectations rise, projects become more complex, and firms adopt AI, connected data is becoming a competitive advantage. Organizations are moving beyond simple document storage and toward trusted and connected information environments that help improve performance today and enable agentic AI to operate with confidence."

Creating the Trusted Environment Required for Agentic AI

Procore's CDE creates the foundation for AI to move beyond surfacing information and toward executing work.

The expanded Procore AI experience embeds Datagrid directly into Procore, introducing agentic AI coworkers designed to automate construction workflows and take action within the platform. Built to help eliminate administrative friction rather than replace professional judgment, this approach accelerates execution while project teams retain control, accountability, and final decision-making authority. These AI capabilities can reason across project context, understand relationships between workflows and data, and support execution in complex construction environments.

"We're on track to reduce construction administration work with respect to RFI creation, response, and submittal review by 50%," said Alain Waha, Chief Technology Officer of Buro Happold. "By embedding AI directly into project workflows, teams can spend less time navigating information and more time advancing the work."

By connecting AI to structured project datasets-including BIM models, drawings, specifications, RFIs, submittals, and field activity-Procore AI gains a deeper understanding of both spatial and operational context. This enables teams to turn fragmented project information into immediate, actionable insights.

The Procore AI experience with Datagrid intelligence embedded directly into the platform can surface answers already contained within project records before new RFIs are created, identify discrepancies between approved designs and field execution, and accelerate issue resolution by connecting related workflows, documents, and historical project context. Tasks that previously required hours of manual searching and coordination can be completed in minutes, with transparent source attribution.

Unlike horizontal AI tools, Procore AI is purpose-built for construction and grounded in verified project data. When teams encounter coordination challenges, project risks, or emerging safety concerns, Procore AI does more than retrieve information-it helps identify root causes earlier, recommend next actions, and reduce the downstream impacts that drive delays, rework, and cost overruns.

Procore will be showcasing its new CDE and Procore AI offering at Digital Construction Week (stand D200) in London, June 3-4.

Market Availability

Developed specifically for European market requirements, Procore's CDE will initially launch in the UK and Ireland before expanding across EMEA.

Procore has established a localized UK Data Zone, with a dedicated EU Data Zone planned for launch in fall 2026. The platform supports key industry standards, including ISO 19650 and the Building Safety Act-with Cyber Essentials certification targeted for year end.

*Dodge-Procore Research Methodology

The 'Quantifying The Value Of Construction Management Software' study was conducted in 2025 to investigate the return on investment that clients and contractors experience from their use of construction management software. An online survey was used to gather the responses of contractors and clients on whether they experienced 62 specific benefits from their use of the software. Nearly half (45%) of the 62 benefits included a follow-up question on quantifiable outcomes or more detailed findings.

The survey was fielded by Dodge Construction Network. Procore also invited its users to participate. The findings include users of 11 different brands of construction management software. 688 responses were received from construction management software users in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) is a leading technology partner for every stage of construction. Built for the industry, Procore's unified technology platform drives efficiency and mitigates risk through AI data-driven insights and decision making. Over three million projects have run on Procore across 150+ countries. For more information, visit https://www.procore.com/.

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