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WKN: A2DW4X | ISIN: US77543R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: R35
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 10:36
111,68 Euro
+0,04 % +0,04
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1-Jahres-Chart
ROKU INC Chart 1 Jahr
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111,76112,6410:54
111,76112,6410:54
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Aurzen Unveils the EAZZE D1R: The UK's First Roku TV Smart Projector for Effortless Big-Screen Streaming

LONDON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today announced the UK launch of the Aurzen Roku TV EAZZE D1R, the country's first smart projector powered by the Roku TV OS.

Powered by the intuitive Roku interface, the EAZZE D1R delivers a true all-in-one home entertainment experience with hundreds of free movies and live channels built in. It also gives users access to mainstream streaming apps including BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube - all without needing an external streaming stick or box. Users can enjoy personalized recommendations and convenient voice control via the Roku mobile app, making big-screen entertainment smarter and simpler for mainstream UK households.

The EAZZE D1R projects in 1080P Full HD with screen sizes ranging from 40 up to 150 inches, effectively turning any wall into a private cinema. Featuring SGS-verified 280 ANSI lumens, the projector ensures reliable brightness across multiple smart picture modes optimized for different content types. Dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver rich stereo sound, while Auto Focus and Auto Keystone Correction ensure setup is instant and flexible in any room.

Engineered for the modern smart home, the D1R is the first projector OS compatible with Apple AirPlay, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. Its compact white body blends effortlessly into modern spaces and remains portable for light outdoor use, providing a high-value alternative to traditional small-screen TVs.

Pricing & Availability

The EAZZE D1R is available starting June 1, 2026, on Amazon.co.uk at a suggested retail price of £199.99. By using the promo code AURZENPR, customers can enjoy a limited-time discount of just £99.99. For additional information, please visit the official Aurzen website.

Quick Specs

  • System: Roku TV
  • Brightness: SGS-verified 280 ANSI lumens
  • Resolution: 1080P Full HD
  • Focus & Keystone: Auto Focus / Auto Keystone
  • Audio: Dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio
  • Smart Control: Works with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit
  • Casting: Apple AirPlay support

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990608/k.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aurzen-unveils-the-eazze-d1r-the-uks-first-roku-tv-smart-projector-for-effortless-big-screen-streaming-302785596.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.