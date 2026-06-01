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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
124 Leser
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Ravi Chandran Krishnadas joins RWS as Senior Vice President & Country Lead, India

New country leadership reinforces RWS's commitment to India as a strategic hub for global AI innovation and client delivery

MAIDENHEAD, England, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS (AIM: RWS.L), a global AI solutions company, today announces that Ravi Chandran Krishnadas has joined as Senior Vice President & Country Lead, India, effective 1 June 2026. The appointment marks an important step in RWS's strategy to strengthen India as a major operations and innovation hub as demand for enterprise AI solutions continues to grow worldwide.

In his new role, Ravi will unify RWS's presence across India, bringing together technology, product, services and shared functions to help deliver faster, more integrated outcomes for global clients. Ravi brings two decades of leadership experience across technology, product development and management, transformation and global shared services. He has held senior roles at organizations including News Corp, Epsilon, ICF and Thomson Reuters. Most recently, he was Regional Vice President, Infrastructure Delivery at News Corp, based in Bangalore.

"India is central to how we deliver for our clients," said Ben Faes, Group CEO of RWS. "Ravi's appointment reflects our ambition to move faster, work smarter and unlock the full potential of our India teams. His combination of technology expertise, operational leadership and deep understanding of global businesses means he is exceptionally well-placed to drive growth, elevate our client delivery and strengthen RWS's position as a world-class AI solutions company."

Ravi will also lead RWS's external engagement in India - building relationships and partnerships with government bodies, industry associations and strategic organizations to position RWS as a leading employer in one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets.

"RWS has an impressive base of talent across Bangalore, Indore and Mumbai, and there is a clear opportunity to bring that capability together in a way that supports our colleagues, clients and long-term growth," said Ravi Chandran Krishnadas. "I'm looking forward to working with teams across the business to build a stronger, connected India presence that contributes to RWS's global ambitions."

About us
RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ravi-chandran-krishnadas-joins-rws-as-senior-vice-president--country-lead-india-302785792.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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