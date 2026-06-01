Vertice acquires Vendr to create the world's largest procurement intelligence dataset and lead autonomous AI negotiation

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice, the AI procurement platform built for the modern enterprise, today announced its acquisition of Vendr, the US software pricing leader.

The deal creates the world's largest procurement intelligence dataset, as Vertice will integrate Vendr's software insights with its own. The combined data represents more than $75+ billion in global indirect spend across 32,000 vendors, including real-world pricing and human-to-human interactions from 250,000 negotiated contracts, ranging from software to services. The expanded dataset extends Vertice's leadership in fully autonomous spend negotiation.

Customers including ARM, Brex, Duolingo, Twilio and Santander will be able to access the data directly within the Vertice platform. Insights will be surfaced at the point of decision to help finance and procurement teams evaluate vendors, manage renewals, and plan negotiations with greater speed, confidence, and precision.

Roy Tuvey, Founder and CEO, Vertice, said:

"Vertice and Vendr have shared a vision for AI in procurement: to build purpose-designed AI agents trained on real-world data and tailored to specific procurement use cases. By bringing these teams together, we can accelerate everything - from the breadth of agents we can build, to the commercial impact we deliver for customers. We are setting a new benchmark for what procurement teams should expect from AI procurement platforms.

"Our combined software pricing data and vendor intelligence has 2M+ price points and surpasses that of our nearest competitors by an order of magnitude. With deeper insight into vendor pricing, commercial terms, sales tactics and risk, our customers will consistently achieve stronger procurement outcomes.

"Training our AI - including 'Ana', our autonomous negotiation agent - on this same rich, procurement-specific dataset makes it even more powerful. Our agents work around the clock helping customers reduce manual effort while delivering best-in-class savings."

Ana is Vertice's autonomous negotiation agent which has been trained on hundreds of thousands of real-world negotiations. Procurement buyers can now scale their coverage and minimize effort by using Ana to negotiate on their behalf. Buyers set their priorities, policies and thresholds and Ana engages with the vendor directly to optimize outcomes, such as cost savings, payment terms or policy compliance.

Vertice and Vendr together operate more than 60 procurement AI agents, all used regularly by over 1,000 customers worldwide. These agents support customers across key procurement workflows, including intelligent intake, pricing optimization, workflow efficiency and third-party risk assessment.

Customers will benefit immediately from a stronger offering and Vendr customers will also gain access to Vertice's award-winning Intake-to-Procure platform.

Ryan Neu, CEO of Vendr, said:

"Vendr was founded on a simple observation: buyers were making million-dollar purchasing decisions with only a fraction of the information available to the vendor across the table. We spent years closing that gap - building the data, tooling, and negotiation expertise to rebalance that dynamic.

"Joining Vertice means that intelligence is now significantly richer - by far the most comprehensive available - and embedded directly within the platform where procurement decisions are made. I'm proud of what we built independently, and even more excited about what our two organizations can build together."

Vertice has this year been recognised by Lionfish Tech Advisors, a global analyst advisory firm, as the Leader in Intake-to-Procure platforms, and as the Leader in Procurement Orchestration in G2's Summer 2026 Grid Report. Forrester also named Vertice as a Notable Vendor in its 2026 Landscape report on Supplier Value Management.

Roy Tuvey, Founder and CEO, Vertice, said:

"Vertice has become the clear choice for enterprises seeking to move beyond fragmented, reactive procurement toward a model where every purchasing decision is intelligently orchestrated, executed quickly, and grounded in robust market intelligence."

Vertice was founded by serial entrepreneurs Roy and Eldar Tuvey. The brothers have two decades of experience running enterprise SaaS companies, most notably founding ScanSafe and Wandera, which exited for $183 million (Cisco) and $400 million (JAMF).

About Vertice

Vertice is the intelligent procurement platform built for the modern enterprise. By uniting agentic workflows, AI-powered insights, and expert buying talent, we enable finance and procurement teams in 100+ countries to operate with greater precision, speed, and impact.

Customers use Vertice's platform to review, analyze and negotiate purchases with greater confidence. Vertice processes over $75 billion in spend, with a proven track record of delivering 20%+ savings and accelerating procurement cycles by 2x.

Headquartered in London and recognised by the Financial Times as the UK's fastest growing scale-up, Vertice also operates in New York, Boston, Sydney, Brno, Linz and Johannesburg. Learn more at www.vertice.one.

About Vendr

Vendr is a leading authority on software pricing and negotiation intelligence. Built on billions of dollars in verified SaaS spend, Vendr provides procurement and finance teams with trusted benchmarks and market insights, while also helping streamline negotiations and drive more informed software purchasing decisions. Learn more at www.vendr.com

PR Contact

Will Gardiner

Vertice

will.gardiner@vertice.one

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