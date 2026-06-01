DJ Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist (MSCW LN) Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 137.8747 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53790774 CODE: MSCW LN ISIN: LU2572257124 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572257124 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCW LN Sequence No.: 429294 EQS News ID: 2336622 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2336622&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)