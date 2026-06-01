DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (CBDG LN) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3982 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1238313 CODE: CBDG LN ISIN: LU2977997209 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997209 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDG LN Sequence No.: 429317 EQS News ID: 2336668 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)