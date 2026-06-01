DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U13E LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5193 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 552234 CODE: U13E LN ISIN: LU1407887675 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887675 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13E LN Sequence No.: 429323 EQS News ID: 2336680 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)