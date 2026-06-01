Heineken Turns a Solo Seat at the UEFA Champions League Final Into Football's Most Social Experience

A fan who entered a competition to attend the Final solo arrived to discover Heineken had placed them in the Puskás Aréna's most isolated seat

However, what started as a solo matchday became a once-in-a-lifetime shared experience alongside UEFA Champions League legend Xavi Hernández

Because single seats exist in stadiums and arenas around the world, Heineken is exploring how even the most isolated moments don't have to stay that way

The activation is the latest proof point of Heineken's Fans Have More Friends platform - celebrating fandom as one of the fastest ways to connect strangers

AMSTERDAM, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the UEFA Champions League Final last night, one of the most isolated seats in the stadium became one of football's most social experiences - showing how fandom can bring strangers together faster than almost anything else.

Every stadium has them: the odd seats that don't quite fit. Tucked into corners, split from the row, or sitting alone entirely. Perfectly good views of the pitch, but not always built for shared reactions, last-minute goals, or the collective tension that makes football what it is.

High up in the Puskás Aréna sits one of those seats: a single spot on its own, with no neighbours on either side. For most fans, it's probably the last place you would choose to watch the biggest match in club football.

That's exactly why Heineken chose it.

The seat, identified as the stadium's most isolated, became the surprise destination for the winner of a competition run with football creator The Padded Seat, known for spotlighting the best, worst and most unusual places to watch the game.

Heineken was looking for a fan willing to attend one of football's biggest nights alone - open to the experience and whoever they might meet along the way.

They would be going solo. What they didn't expect was just how alone they would be.

As the winning fan, Forest Robinson, took their place, high up in the stadium, surrounded by thousands but completely on their own, they were joined by an unexpected guest: UEFA Champions League legend Xavi Hernández. A member of the Barcelona squad that faced Arsenal in the 2006 Final, Xavi appeared at their side to reveal a hidden second seat, built seamlessly into the original - turning one of the stadium's most isolated places into a shared space.

From there, the night opened up. Together, Forest and Xavi were taken into Heineken's Skybox to watch the match with fellow fans and football icons, before heading pitchside post-match to celebrate as Paris Saint-German F.C. lifted the trophy.

In a stadium built for thousands, the most memorable moment started with just one seat - a reminder that fans often have more friends than they think.

Four-time UEFA Champions League winner, Xavi Hernández, said:

"As a player, some of my best memories in football came from sharing big moments with teammates and fans. The Champions League Final is the biggest stage in club football, and you never know who the game might bring you together with along the way. It was special to help Heineken turn Forest's seat into an experience they will never forget, and to show the power football has to connect people who may only have met because of the match."

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken Brand, said:

"I know from experience that going to a match on your own does not mean experiencing it alone. A few years ago, I went to a game with friends, but we were split up in the stadium and I found myself sitting alone among supporters of another team. What could have felt like an isolated experience became one of the best I have ever had in a stadium, because I was completely swept up in the passion, humour and energy of the fans around me.

That is the spirit behind Fans Have More Friends. Fandom gives people an instant reason to connect. Turning a solo seat into one of the most social experiences of the Final felt like a simple but powerful way to bring that idea to life, and to show that fans often have more friends around them than they think."

Fandom has a way of turning strangers into instant connections, and this latest activation is part of a wider series of Heineken social experiments designed to show that fans really do have more friends.

Following the Final, Heineken will continue to explore how moments at live events can connect strangers, including a pledge to upgrade more solo seats across UEFA Champions League stadia next season.

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 87,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website , and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

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