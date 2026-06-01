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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 08:00
2,000 Euro
+0,50 % +0,010
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,00010:55
1,9702,00010:49
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 10:30 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FirstGroup Plc - Holding(s) in Company

FirstGroup Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Austin

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

The shares are held by one or more nominees/custodians

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-May-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-May-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.007000

0.000000

5.007000

28167366

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.976178

0.000000

4.976178

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0003452173

28167366

5.007000

Sub Total 8.A

28167366

5.007000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Dimensional Holdings Inc.

i) Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd., (ii) DFA Australia Limited (iii) Dimensional Ireland Limited (iv) Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (v) Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. and (vi) Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The ordinary shares are held in segregated accounts and funds (together, the "Accounts") managed on a discretionary basis by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and its subsidiary undertakings i) Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd., (ii) DFA Australia Limited (iii) Dimensional Ireland Limited (iv) Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC and (v) Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is controlled by its general partner, Dimensional Holdings Inc.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, on behalf of itself and its subsidiary undertakings, expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held in the Accounts.

To note, as of 28 May 2026, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also had investment management discretion over an additional 135,179 shares held by the Accounts where the voting rights are not controlled by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP or its subsidiary undertakings.

12. Date of Completion

29-May-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Paris

© 2026 PR Newswire
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