FirstGroup Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0003452173
Issuer Name
FIRSTGROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
City of registered office (if applicable)
Austin
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
The shares are held by one or more nominees/custodians
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-May-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-May-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.007000
0.000000
5.007000
28167366
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.976178
0.000000
4.976178
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003452173
28167366
5.007000
Sub Total 8.A
28167366
5.007000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Dimensional Holdings Inc.
i) Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd., (ii) DFA Australia Limited (iii) Dimensional Ireland Limited (iv) Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC (v) Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. and (vi) Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
The ordinary shares are held in segregated accounts and funds (together, the "Accounts") managed on a discretionary basis by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and its subsidiary undertakings i) Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd., (ii) DFA Australia Limited (iii) Dimensional Ireland Limited (iv) Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC and (v) Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is controlled by its general partner, Dimensional Holdings Inc.
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, on behalf of itself and its subsidiary undertakings, expressly disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held in the Accounts.
To note, as of 28 May 2026, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP also had investment management discretion over an additional 135,179 shares held by the Accounts where the voting rights are not controlled by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP or its subsidiary undertakings.
12. Date of Completion
29-May-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Paris