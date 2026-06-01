The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) is searching for a consultancy firm to undertake a floating solar feasibility study. The tender document states the study will cover the technical, economic, financial, environmental and social impact of deploying floating solar power plants on the Katse and Mohale reservoirs located in central Lesotho. The chosen consultant will also be tasked with advising LHDA on project phasing, size and technologies of the proposed plants, as well as compiling tender documentation for an engineering, procurement and construction contract, including capacity ...

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