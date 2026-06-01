EZVIZ brings up a new smart entry solution with the EP8 Ultra video doorbell, upgrading doorways with dual-lens technology and an interactive screen

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a relentless innovator, boldly adopts dual-lens technology and pre-rolling recording with an AI-powered interactive screen in its newly launched EP8 Ultra interactive video doorbell. Bringing a human touch to safe technology, it watches out things that tend to be missed in complicated environments, and extends touchable interaction to doorways, satisfying the ever-evolving demands.

"Starting with the entry experience users desire, a growing trend towards technology with warm care comes into view," said Sandra Zheng, GTM lead of the product line at EZVIZ. "With the EP8 Ultra, we want users to enjoy hassle-free protection delivered with thoughtful care, experiencing the tangible benefits rather than cold innovations driven by local AI."

Prioritizing safety, the EP8 Ultra addresses the limited view at entrances. It features a 3K+ lens to show whoever is at the door, and a 1080p lens to check whatever is left on the floor. Comprehensive storytelling is ensured by pre-roll recording and round-the-clock lifelike detail, eliminating potential risks and misses caused by delayed recording or dim light. The EP8 Ultra enables users to understand situations at a glance, without piecing together information like a jigsaw puzzle.

Rare in the market, the EP8 Ultra is equipped with a built-in AI interactive screen running locally that features three characters for more flexible engagement. Combined with tailored notifications for trusted visitors, it spares users unnecessary stress from checking every alert and allows them to welcome family or friends with heart-warming pets or face-to-face interaction remotely. Processing all data locally, the EP8 Ultra goes beyond providing peace of mind, turning every return and visit into a cherished memory.

Branching out into smart entry, EZVIZ has expanded its AI-powered visual expertise to provide award-winning solutions from smart locks, video doorbells, to video doorphones. Not resting on previous success, like the best-selling DB2, the brand continues to make breakthroughs and introduced the EP8 Ultra, bringing smart video doorbells and smart entry family to new heights. The brand has harvested numerous global recognitions including Export Product of the Year at the 2025 Manufacturing Asia Awards the best brand of smart entry products at the Plus X Awards, and more for its cutting-edge technology and user-focused design.

For more details, please visit ezviz.com.

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