DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (XCOU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 10:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.1149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 166056 CODE: XCOU LN ISIN: LU1981860239 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN Sequence No.: 429367 EQS News ID: 2336792 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 01, 2026 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)