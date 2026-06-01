DJ Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc (CWEU LN) Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Bioenergy UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 541.3814 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15448 CODE: CWEU LN ISIN: LU1681046188 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681046188 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU LN Sequence No.: 429403 EQS News ID: 2336864 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)