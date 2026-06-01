DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD (CU2U LN) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 934.9217 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 191633 CODE: CU2U LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LN Sequence No.: 429408 EQS News ID: 2336874 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)