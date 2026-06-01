DJ Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (GXUH LN) Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global ex-US Government Bond UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.0638 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 151824 CODE: GXUH LN ISIN: LU3254330601 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3254330601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GXUH LN Sequence No.: 429400 EQS News ID: 2336858 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)