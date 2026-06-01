DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GCBH LN) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.5607 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 98501 CODE: GCBH LN ISIN: LU2780871237 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2780871237 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCBH LN Sequence No.: 429397 EQS News ID: 2336852 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 01, 2026 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)