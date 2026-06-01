DJ Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist (LAUU LN) Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 10:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.1967 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2481179 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 429378 EQS News ID: 2336814 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2336814&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)