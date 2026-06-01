Admiral Group PLC: Admiral Group completes acquisition of Flock

1st June 2026

Admiral Group completes acquisition of Flock

Admiral Group has today announced that, following regulatory approval, it has successfully completed the acquisition of Flock, a digital commercial fleet insurance provider with an innovative telemetry-based proposition. The transaction values the equity in Flock at £80m.

As announced on 12 February, Flock will become Admiral's telemetry fleet insurance proposition. Flock's existing technology platform and team will form an important part of Admiral's fleet insurance offering. Ed Leon Klinger joins Admiral Pioneer's leadership team.

This acquisition aligns with the Group's commitment to continuously evolve and future proof its motor proposition and broaden its product offering, building on its existing strengths in data and technology, distribution, pricing and claims, customer service and risk management.

Since Admiral announced its intention to acquire Flock, it has already made its first major segment expansion and launched a new haulage fleet insurance product which has seen strong early demand.

Emma Huntington, CEO of Admiral Pioneer, said: "Both Admiral and Flock are known for using data and technology to deliver better prices and services, and share a commitment to creating safer roads for all which resulted in a very successful partnership. Now that Flock has officially joined Admiral, we can work even more closely together to meet the needs of new and existing fleet customers, at scale."

Ed Leon Klinger, CEO of Flock, said: "Our mission has always been to make the world quantifiably safer. Being part of Admiral means we can pursue that across a much bigger share of the UK motor market. Combining Flock's AI-powered platform with Admiral's scale and expertise is something we have been hugely looking forward to. I couldn't think of a better home for what we've built".

Antton Peña, Founder of Flock, added: "Flock was built around customer obsession: going beyond paying claims to help fleets reduce accidents and lower costs. We reached this point only thanks to the trust of our fleet customers and the commitment of our broker partners. As part of Admiral, we will be able to support even more fleets and launch products that push what is possible in motor insurance."

Notes to Editors

GP Bullhound acted as exclusive financial advisor and Clifford Chance LLP as legal advisor to Admiral Group in connection with this transaction. Continuum acted as exclusive financial advisor and Osborne Clarke as legal advisor to Flock in connection with this transaction.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc is a leading FTSE 100 Financial Services company offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance as well as personal lending products. Established in 1993 in the UK, the Group now also has operations in France, Italy and Spain and offices in Canada, Gibraltar and India.

About Admiral Pioneer

Admiral Pioneer is the venture-building arm of Admiral Group, incorporated with the aim of

seeding, launching and scaling new businesses to grow and diversify Admiral in the future. It

focuses on identifying and nurturing new business ventures, both within and beyond the

insurance landscape. Pioneer's mission is to leverage Admiral Group's expertise to create

solutions that meet evolving customer needs and drive long-term diversification for the

company.



About Flock

Flock is revolutionising motor fleet insurance through its fully digital platform. By leveraging real-time telemetry data and advanced risk management techniques, Flock enables safer driving practices and provides significant cost savings for fleet customers. Flock's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has made it a leader in the motor fleet insurance sector.

Enquiries

Media:

Sian Broad

sian.broad5@admiralgroup.co.uk

+44 (0) 7725 355 778

Analysts and investors:

Diane Michelberger

diane.michelberger@admiralgroup.co.uk

+44 (0) 7881 305 063