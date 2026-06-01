FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Appoints Liz Lynch to Corporate Reputation Practice

LONDON, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Liz Lynch as a Senior Managing Director within the firm's Strategic Communications segment.

Ms. Lynch, who is based in London, brings almost 20 years of experience advising businesses and senior leaders on strategic communications, notably in relation to corporate reputation, public affairs and crisis events. She has supported executive teams through periods of transformation, regulatory scrutiny and other high-stakes situations, with significant expertise in crisis leadership, stakeholder engagement, corporate positioning and campaigning.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Lynch will join the Corporate Reputation practice, where she will advise boards, C-suite leaders and corporate affairs teams on event-driven and critical reputational issues.

"Liz brings an outstanding combination of corporate affairs, policy and crisis management experience," said Ant Moore, Head of the Corporate Reputation practice within FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications segment in London. "Her experience leading communications responses and, from her time in-house, external affairs during periods of intense change, combined with her strategic judgement and understanding of complex stakeholder environments, is a huge asset to our clients and our team."

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Lynch was a Partner at Apella Advisors. Before this, she served as Head of External Affairs & Public Policy at TSB Bank, where she played a leading role in managing the bank's communications and stakeholder engagement during a period of significant transformation and scrutiny. Earlier in her career, she held roles across Parliament and broadcast journalism, including positions with the BBC.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Lynch said, "I'm delighted to join FTI Consulting at a time when organisations are looking to strategic communications to help them navigate external complexity with real clarity and confidence. I look forward to working with the team to bring our unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise to clients."

Charles Armitstead, Head of the UK Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting, added, "Liz is another excellent addition to our growing senior team in London. Her appointment reflects the momentum across our Strategic Communications business as we continue investing in senior talent and integrated capabilities to support clients facing increasingly complex reputational, regulatory and market challenges."

Ms. Lynch's appointment follows a series of recent senior hires across FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications business in London, including Benedict Brogan, Duncan Mavin and Mike Davies.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

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