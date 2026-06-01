Kanzhun Limited: BOSS Zhipin's Ongoing Share Repurchases Reach Nearly RMB1.6 Billion in 2026

BEIJING, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED ("BOSS Zhipin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB40.6 million to repurchase 879,212 ordinary shares on May 29, 2026. With this latest repurchase, the Company has made nearly RMB1.6 billion in share repurchases year-to-date in 2026. This effort underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering value to shareholders.

On March 18, 2026, the Board approved amendments to the existing share repurchase program, increasing the total authorization under the program to repurchase up to US$400 million of the Company's shares (including ADSs) over the extended term of the program through August 28, 2027, in a sign of confidence about the Company's continued growth in the future.

The Company also announced on March 18, 2026 that for each of the three years starting from 2026, it will allocate no less than 50% of the Company's adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) of the preceding fiscal year for distribution of dividends and share repurchases. The Board may adjust its share repurchase and dividend plan at its discretion based on financial performance, capital requirements, market conditions, and other relevant factors, and will provide timely updates to shareholders of the Company as and when appropriate in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.



