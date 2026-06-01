London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Digital Science, a leading technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, today announced a new suite of AI-powered capabilities for Symplectic Elements that streamline how research information is captured and maintained across higher education institutions.

The new AI-Assisted Profile Curation feature combines two complementary capabilities: AI-Assisted Data Entry, which enables users to paste or upload content and generate structured records quickly, and AI-Assisted CV Import - now available as a beta release - which delivers a complete document-to-profile workflow for onboarding and large-scale profile completion.

Together, they allow researchers and administrators to upload a CV, a document or plain text, have AI extract and organize the metadata, and then review and confirm the results before anything is saved - a simple "drop a document and go" experience.

With this release, Digital Science establishes Symplectic Elements as the first platform to bring AI-assisted research profile management to academic institutions at scale.

Addressing a Longstanding Challenge in Research Information Management

The launch addresses one of the most persistent operational challenges in research information management. Maintaining accurate, complete, and up-to-date faculty profiles is time-intensive work. Information that institutions depend on typically lives in CVs and unstructured documents, requiring significant manual effort to transfer into structured systems. Some institutions report spending an average of 20 hours establishing a complete profile for a single new faculty member. AI-Assisted Profile Curation is designed to reduce that burden dramatically.

From Document to Structured Profile in a Fraction of the Time

Built natively into Symplectic Elements, the capability requires no additional integration for Digital Science-hosted customers. Once a document is uploaded, AI extracts and maps content to an institution's existing metadata schema, including custom fields and item types. Enhanced matching and deduplication logic checks extracted records against existing Elements publications and grant data and a range of external identifiers - including DOI, PMCID, arXiv ID, Scopus EID, and Dimensions grant references - to prevent duplicates before they enter the system.

The solution supports the full range of academic and professional activities captured in Symplectic Elements, including publications, grants, teaching, committee service, and professional contributions. This breadth is particularly significant for faculty in Arts, Humanities, and other disciplines whose outputs are rarely available through automated harvesting sources.

Human-in-the-loop safeguards ensure that no data is applied to a profile without explicit user review and confirmation, and institutional administrators retain full control to enable or restrict access at group level.

Jonathan Breeze, Executive Vice President of Academic at Digital Science, said: "AI-Assisted Profile Curation is the latest way we are helping researchers and administrators effortlessly populate Elements profiles. It offers customers (both new and existing) an innovative way to onboard new users of Elements with minimal manual effort, across every discipline and we're excited to see how our customers choose to adopt this latest feature."

Learn more about AI-Assisted Profile Curation

About Symplectic

Symplectic Elements is a highly-configurable platform which ingests data from multiple sources - including AI-assisted CV and document import - to build a truly comprehensive picture of scholarly data and activities. Trusted by universities, institutions and research organizations around the world. Visit symplectic.co.uk and follow Symplectic on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, governments, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

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Source: Digital Science