Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with PermaTint Ltd. ("PermaTint") (Shielding Solution) of Concord, Ontario, a developer and manufacturer of specialty coatings, to evaluate the integration of the Company's graphite into the formulation through planned validation testing, and to assess the potential acquisition or licensing of a proprietary radio frequency ("RF") shielding coating formulation (the "Product") containing graphite and demonstrating high-performance signal blocking capabilities.

The Product, which contains natural flake graphite, has been independently tested by Shielding Solution, a division of PermaTint, at the University of the German Federal Armed Forces in Munich (Universitat der Bundeswher Munchen) in accordance with internationally recognized standards (IEEE 299 and ASTM D4935), which measure how effectively materials and systems block radio frequency signals. Testing across frequencies ranging from 5 GHz to 40 GHz demonstrated shielding effectiveness of approximately 36 dB to over 50 dB depending on coating thickness, corresponding to the ability to block up to 99.99% of electromagnetic radiation.

Potential applications for RF shielding coatings include military and defence infrastructure, aerospace systems, secure communications environments, data centers, and protection of sensitive electronics from electromagnetic interference and signal intrusion. These applications are becoming critical as next-generation communications, electronic protection systems, and high-frequency technologies rapidly expand across defence and advanced technology sectors.

Additional testing across lower frequency bands (100 MHz to 8 GHz) confirmed consistent shielding performance across commercial and defence-relevant communication ranges, including 5G and wireless systems.

The Company intends to conduct validation testing using its own graphite material, with planned third-party testing to ensure direct comparability of results and accelerate potential commercialization efforts. This initiative builds on Focus' advancing downstream processing capabilities, with graphite ore from the Lac Knife Project nearing completion at SGS Canada Inc ("SGS") in Lakefield, Ontario (see news release dated March 2, 2026). The Company expects to have approximately 750-800kg of high-quality graphite concentrates, which will then be purified and upgraded for qualification and testing across multiple advanced material applications, including RF shielding.

The LOI outlines a framework under which Focus may acquire full intellectual property rights to the formulation or enter into a licensing arrangement to manufacture and commercialize the product, while maintaining flexibility to pursue partnerships with third parties to support scale and market adoption, with final terms subject to definitive agreement and completion of due diligence.

"Control of the electromagnetic spectrum is fundamental to modern military operations," said Wayne Eyre, General (Ret'd), Advisor to Focus Graphite. "Technologies that can reliably block and manage electromagnetic signals are critical to protecting communications, infrastructure, and personnel. Pairing that capability with secure, allied graphite supply directly supports defence readiness and long-term resilience."

"Graphite grade is the ultimate gatekeeper to high-value markets," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "North American producers cannot compete with adversarial supply on cost of capital or low-cost labour; we must lead on performance. Our unusually high-grade material is the key to unlocking premium, specialized downstream sectors like defence-grade RF shielding, where margins and performance requirements are high. As we finalize our concentrate work at SGS, this RF shielding formulation provides a clear, high-potential pathway to accelerate our downstream commercialization strategy."

As governments and industry move to secure critical material supply chains, Focus continues to advance its strategy to supply high-performance graphite and downstream solutions aligned with G7 and allied priorities.

The Company continues to engage with partners across multiple sectors and welcomes collaboration opportunities related to graphite supply, thermal purification, and advanced materials development across defence, energy storage, and industrial applications.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101.

About PermaTint Ltd.

PermaTint Inc. is a Canadian developer of advanced mineral-based coating technologies with decades of operating history focused on durable, breathable, and high-performance surface systems. Through its internal research and development program and Shield Solution division, the company develops specialty graphite-enhanced coatings designed to attenuate radio frequency (RF) and electromagnetic interference (EMI) across commercial, industrial, and defence-related applications. By combining inorganic mineral chemistry with engineer carbon materials, PermaTint is advancing scalable coating technologies for infrastructure, electronics protection, and secure communications environments.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures an eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the potential acquisition or licensing of the RF shielding coating formulation and the Company's ability to successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement; the anticipated performance and commercial potential of the coating, including its ability to block and reduce radio frequency signals; the Company's plans to integrate its high-purity graphite into the formulation and enhance performance characteristics; the completion of further validation and third-party testing, including testing using the Company's own graphite material; the scalability and market adoption of the technology across defence, aerospace, and advanced technology applications; the Company's ability to establish partnerships to support commercialization; and the advancement of the Company's downstream processing capabilities, including its thermal purification initiatives and the availability of suitable graphite material for qualification and testing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Focus Graphite Inc.