Ryan, LLC ("Ryan"), a leading global tax services and software provider, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Svalner Atlas Advisors, a premier independent tax and transaction advisory firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The acquisition will expand Ryan's presence across the Nordics and Benelux regions while enhancing the Firm's ability to deliver integrated cross-border tax and advisory services throughout Europe.

Founded through the combination of three leading advisory firms in Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands, Svalner Atlas Advisors has established itself as a leading independent advisory group in the region. Today, the firm includes more than 450 professionals and 50 partners serving more than 4,000 clients across five countries, with offices in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Oslo, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, and Turku.

"This transaction is an important milestone in Ryan's continued European growth strategy," said G. Brint Ryan, Chairman and CEO of Ryan. "Svalner Atlas Advisors has built an exceptional reputation for delivering cross-border tax and transaction advisory services across the region. Their strong local presence, international reach, and client-focused culture align closely with Ryan's values and strategic vision."

Svalner Atlas Advisors, recognized with Tier 1 rankings in the 2026 edition of ITR World Tax, provides a comprehensive suite of advisory services to multinational corporations, private equity funds, owner-led businesses, and private clients, including:

Tax Advisory Services: Corporate taxation, indirect tax, customs, transfer pricing, tax accounting, tax litigation, private client services, employment tax, and international mobility.

Corporate taxation, indirect tax, customs, transfer pricing, tax accounting, tax litigation, private client services, employment tax, and international mobility. Transaction and Strategy Services: Financial due diligence, valuation and business modeling, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) advisory, and transaction-related consulting services.

Financial due diligence, valuation and business modeling, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) advisory, and transaction-related consulting services. Complementary Advisory Services: Accounting, fund administration, and adjacent legal advisory services.

"Svalner Atlas Advisors was built on the vision of creating a leading independent advisory platform that combines deep local expertise with seamless cross-border collaboration," said Viktor Sandberg, Group CEO at Svalner Atlas Advisors. "Ryan shares that same commitment to delivering integrated client service through a unified global platform. Together, we will be exceptionally well-positioned to create long-term value for both our clients and our people."

The transaction represents another significant milestone in Ryan's continued international expansion strategy and will strengthen the Firm's ability to serve multinational clients across key European markets.

"Svalner Atlas Advisors is a premier business with a strong reputation for delivering cross-border advisory services across Northern Europe," said Tom Shave, Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations. "Together, this combination will further establish Ryan as the leading tax and advisory platform serving clients across Europe."

As part of the acquisition, Svalner Atlas Advisors' leadership team, partners, and professionals will join Ryan, bringing deep regional expertise and longstanding client relationships. Their addition will further strengthen Ryan's European footprint across Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, and Denmark.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2026. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Alantra Nordics AB served as M&A advisor and Baker McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB and Kirkland Ellis LLP served as legal advisors to Ryan.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 7,100 professionals and associates serves over 74,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

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