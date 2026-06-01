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WKN: 850226 | ISIN: US0258161092 | Ticker-Symbol: AEC1
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 11:16
271,10 Euro
-0,11 % -0,30
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271,10272,0011:17
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PR Newswire
01.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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UGREEN Limited: UGREEN Announces Partnership with American Express presents BST Hyde Park to Power Seamless Festival Experiences

LONDON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a global leader in intelligent charging and consumer electronics, has been named the official mobile phone charging partner of American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London's iconic summer music festival.

Through the partnership, UGREEN will provide free-to-use charging infrastructure across the festival, helping attendees stay powered, connected, and ready to enjoy every moment of live music without worrying about their phone battery.

Charging Central to the Modern Festival Experience
As one of London's biggest summer music events, BST Hyde Park brings fans together for unforgettable live performances from leading global artists. With fans relying on smartphones for navigation, staying connected, and capturing key moments, charging has become an essential part of the festival experience.

UGREEN will run free charging services across the festival's ticketed concert weekends, taking place from June 27 to 28, July 3 to 5, and July 10 to 12. The brand will also maintain a continuous presence during the eight-day Open House period, from June 29 to July 2 and from July 6 to July 9, inviting London residents and international visitors to engage with innovative charging solutions in a communal setting.

At the heart of the activation is the UGREEN interactive charging hub, designed as a lively space that combines practical support with engaging entertainment. Visitors can recharge their devices for free at the provided fast-charging stations, ensuring they stay connected throughout the festival without missing key moments or losing touch with friends.

Beyond charging, the space also features a range of interactive activities that allow festivalgoers to explore, play, and connect with the brand in an engaging way. Participants will have the chance to join fun challenges and win a variety of exclusive prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the experience.

With dedicated areas to relax and recharge, the booth shows how UGREEN's mobile power and connectivity solutions perform in a real-world, high-demand setting.

The partnership reflects UGREEN's commitment to making advanced technology more useful, accessible, and enjoyable. By bringing reliable charging directly into one of the UK's biggest live music events, UGREEN is helping fans stay powered for every set, every photo, and every shared festival moment.

About UGREEN
UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

For more information, visit UGREEN UK and AMAZON UK.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2991628/1920x1080.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ugreen-announces-partnership-with-american-express-presents-bst-hyde-park-to-power-seamless-festival-experiences-302786927.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.