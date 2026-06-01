DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (ANXU LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2026 / 10:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 347.4247 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1734043 CODE: ANXU LN ISIN: LU1681038326 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXU LN Sequence No.: 429423 EQS News ID: 2336938 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2026 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)