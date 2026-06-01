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WKN: A4018M | ISIN: CA03820A1093 | Ticker-Symbol: D880
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 08:11
0,064 Euro
+16,51 % +0,009
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED GRAPHITE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED GRAPHITE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.06.2026 09:17 Uhr
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Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation: Applied Graphite Changes Name To Bullfrog Gold And Appoints Vp Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Applied Graphite Technologies Corp. ("AGT" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGT) announces that it has completed an amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary and changed its name to Bullfrog Gold Corporation. The name change and trading symbol change from "AGT" to "FROG", along with the new ISIN CA12022T1057 and CUSIP 12022T105 will all take effect at market open on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on June 2, 2026.

The Company has appointed Daniel MacNeil, MSc., PGEO as Vice President Exploration effective June 1, 2026. Mr. MacNeil is an Economic Geologist with extensive experience in gold exploration in Nevada. His expertise includes project evaluation, target and opportunity identification, exploration strategy, district entry strategy, business development, strategic evaluation of geologic terranes and execution of target testing. Mr. MacNeil is the Founder of Vector Geological Solutions. Mr. MacNeil joined the Company with the Bullfrog acquisition. He originally staked the South Bullfrog project and has supervised all exploration to date.

AGT has engaged the services of Northern Venture Group ("NVG") to begin effective June 15, 2026 to provide marketing, research and advice. NVG will be paid a monthly fee of C$3,000, plus applicable taxes. The agreement is for six (6) months and may be renewed by either the Company or NVG for subsequent one (1) month terms.

NVG and its principal, Richard Mills, are arm's length to the Company and, at the time the agreement was executed, hold no common shares or warrants of AGT. No securities or other share-based incentives of the Company are being granted to NVG under the terms of the agreement. NVG has committed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV in providing the services. The NVG agreement remains subject to approval of the TSXV. NVG is an independent commodities newsletter and research platform located in Prince George, British Colombia. NVG provides investors with in-depth commentary, analysis, and opinion on resource companies and macro trends for informational purposes only.

About the Company

The Company is exploring the South Bullfrog gold project in Beatty, Nevada, and permitting the Queens Mine Complex brownfield vein graphite mine in Sri Lanka. The South Bullfrog project is located in the heart of the Beatty gold district between AngloGold's North Bullfrog and Arthur development projects. South Bullfrog has a similar signature to AngloGold's discoveries and is drill ready and permitted.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes statements about the Company's plans. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company, including the assumption that approvals will be obtained for the engagement of NVG. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things, an inability to access financing as needed. the Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Applied Graphite Technologies Corporation

Additional Information: Michael Slater, Investor Relations, +1 778 386 9490, [email protected]

© 2026 PR Newswire
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