Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer Hoymiles has unveiled a hybrid battery series for residential applications. "The series features Hoymiles first hybrid model HiBattery 4020 X which is directly connected to PV modules, and the AC-coupled model HiBattery 4020 AC which is paired with existing home solar system to add the storage function," the company said in a statement. The HiBattery 4020 AC provides a base capacity of 1.92 kWh using LiFePO4 cells rated for over 6,000 cycles. The system is modular and can scale from two units (3.84 kWh) up to six units (11.52 kWh), with total output capacity ...

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