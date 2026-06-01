JinkoSolar recently released its 2025 annual report and its Q1 2026 report, which show that its module shipments for the full year of 2025 reached 86.8 GW. By the end of Q1 2026, JinkoSolar's cumulative global module shipments had surpassed 400 GW, of which the Tiger Neo series alone accounted for over 220 GW. JinkoSolar credits this growth to its long-term control over the supply chain, its relentless pursuit of breakthroughs in manufacturing processes and product technology, and its deep cultivation of localized channel networks across regional markets worldwide. The annual report highlights ...

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