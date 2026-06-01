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ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 11:38 Uhr
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Capital Jets Inc Earns ARGUS Platinum Rating | Aircraft Management & Air Charter Operator

The Airline is Recognized for its Commitment to Safety and Operational Excellence.

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Capital Jets, a 14 CFR Part 135 aircraft operator, serving clients across the United States, has earned the ARGUS Platinum Rating, one of the most respected independent safety ratings in business aviation.

The Platinum Rating is awarded to operators that successfully complete an on site comprehensive audit of their safety systems, operational controls, pilot standards, maintenance practices, and regulatory compliance. For Capital Jets, the rating reflects the company's continued investment in disciplined operations, strong safety culture, and service model built on trust.

"Safety is not some kind of talking point for us, it's the foundation of how we operate." said Nathaniel Huetteman, Vice President of Flight Operations. "This accreditation validates our systems, training, and accountability that we've built into our operation as we continue to grow the Capital Jets operation."

The achievement comes as Capital Jets continues to expand its presence in the private aviation market, with a focus on safety-driven flights, personalized service, and operational transparency. By meeting ARGUS Platinum standards, Capital Jets further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for private clients, corporate travelers, and aviation stakeholders seeking a safety-focused operator.

"Earning ARGUS Platinum within 18 months of beginning operations is a meaningful achievement for our team," said Anthony Temperino, Director of Operations. "As we continue to grow our fleet and expand the scope of our services, this rating reinforces the foundation we are putting in place to scale responsibly while maintaining the standards our clients and partners expect.

Capital Jets provides private aviation services with an emphasis on safety, responsiveness, and exceptional client support. The company continues to invest in its operational infrastructure, team development, and service capabilities as it grows its footprint in the private aviation sector.

About Capital Jets
Capital Jets is a South Carolina-based private aviation operator specializing in aircraft management, aircraft acquisitions, and on-demand charter. Operating aircraft, including the Learjet 60 family, the company serves private clients and corporate travelers across the United States with a focus on safety, transparency, and personalized service. For more information, visit https://capitaljets.com/.

Contact: ops@capitaljets.com

SOURCE: Capital Jets



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/capital-jets-inc-earns-argus-platinum-rating-%7c-aircraft-management-and-air-charter-o-1172061

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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